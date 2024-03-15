Google to introduce ‘Adaptive Touch’ feature with Pixel 9 series

Tech giant Google is all set to launch the next generation of its Pixel series smartphones. Now, the recent buzz has it that the new Google Pixel 9 series is likely to have an “Adaptive Touch” feature.

According to a report by Android Authority, Google has been developing the new feature for its upcoming Pixel series. With this feature users will be able to adjust the sensitivity of the screen automatically depending on certain parameters. The parameters mainly being environmental conditions and the activities of users.

It is important to mention that Google has already implemented a ‘screen protector detector’ feature in the Pixel 8 series last year.

As per the report, the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 update has a code which allows to link the new touch feature to the 2024 Google Pixel 9 lineup. This is reportedly going to be labeled as the “P24” feature. Moreover as per the reports’ claims, the touch feature is likely to make its debut in 2024 with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphone lines.

In order to acces the “Adaptive Feature” on the Pixel phone, users will have to go to the Settings option on the phone. From there they will have to go to display and click on “Touch Sensitivity.” As per anticipation, Google is likely to add another feature that is similar to the Aqua Touch on OnePlus 12.

For the people who do not know, the Aqua Touch feature adjusts the touch sensitivity of the screen when the phone gets wet.