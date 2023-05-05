Google showcases its first foldable smartphone ‘Pixel Fold’

Advertisement

New Delhi: Google will unfold a new era of smartphones in the companys history next week, with its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold will be announced during the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10.

The company did not divulge much details but released a brief teaser video that shows a full-size outer display on a phone that opens up similarly to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold.

The camera bar on the back of Pixel Fold is almost similar to other Pixel devices.

“The first foldable phone engineered by Google. Keep me updated about devices, news, tips, and offers from the Google Store — including the new Pixel Fold,” reads the brief description on Google online store.

The Google store allows interested parties to sign up for more information once it’s officially revealed on May 10.

According to reports, Pixel Fold is likely to be a 5.8-inch phone that folds out into a 7.6-inch tablet.

It’ll reportedly have a Google Tensor G2 processor and may cost over $1,700.

Earlier, famous leaker Evan Blass posted some leaked images on Twitter, showcasing a large screen on the outside and an even larger screen within, signalling a significant advancement in foldable display technology.

The phone might feature a 9.5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP selfie camera on the inner display, also could rate IPX8 water resistance and feature USB type-C 3.2 gen 2, according to reports.

The new device is likely to come in two colour variants — Porcelain and Obsidian (black).