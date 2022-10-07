Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 for iPhone 13, Man’s joy knows no bounds

Various e-commerce websites including Flipkart and Amazon are currently holding sales during this festive season. Some users have complained about receiving unrelated and bizarre products in place of their original order during this sale. For example, a man allegedly received detergent bars instead of a laptop that he ordered on Flipkart.

However, there are some lucky users who got some unexpected things instead of their order that has brought immense joy to them. Reportedly, a lucky man got an iPhone 14 instead of iPhone 13 from Flipkart.

The incident was shared by a Twitter user named Ashwin Hegde. He tweeted about this mix-up and shared some photos. The users has claimed that one of his follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he received iPhone 14 instead of 13. The man reportedly purchased a 128 GB model of Apple iPhone 13. However, Flipkart delivered a box of iPhone 14 to him.

“One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he received iPhone 14 instead of 13,” read the caption of the images.

One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he recieved iPhone 14 instead of 13 😂 pic.twitter.com/FDxi0H0szJ — Ashwin Hegde (@DigitalSphereT) October 4, 2022

The tweet has gone viral and has amassed tons of responses from twitterati.

“And people are trending nonsense about Flipkart!! Such a Dayavaan company it is,” a Twitter user wrote. While another person commented, “they’re proving that its just the same phone, the difference is the sticker only.”

And another user wrote, “Lucky guy iPhone 14 instead of iPhone 13! They make mistakes like this and to manage the loss others are forced to stay with defective products.”

Earlier, the e-commerce website garnered criticism after a few iPhone 13 that were selling at a discounted price during its Big Billion Days sale, got cancelled. Netizens took to Twitter and other social media handles to expressed their dissatisfaction and complained about their cancelled order.