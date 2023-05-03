Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 begins on May 5: Check deals on iPhone 13 and others

Advertisement

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is scheduled to start from May 4 and will continue till May 10. The sale will bring announced huge offers on electronic gadgets, including TWS headphones, smart televisions, laptops, mobile phones and many more.

The Flipkart Plus members will get early access to this sale from May 4 while all other customers will be able to avail offers from May 5.

Customers can also avail bank offers during the sale which includes 10 percent instant discounts for State Bank Of India debit and credit card holders and Rs 100 cashback for Paytm wallet users.

Popular Android and iOS smartphones like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and others will be available at a heavy discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Here are some of the top offers that the e-commerce giant has made public.

Smartphones

The POCO C55 (64 GB, 4 GB RAM) will be available at Rs 7,999 during the Flipkart sale. Buyers can get an additional 10 percent discount on Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Google Pixel 6a will be offered for Rs 25,999. The Realme GT Neo 3T is said to be available for purchase for a discounted price of Rs 19,999. Several other smartphones are up for grabs at a discounted price.

Flipkart has revealed iPhone 13, which is currently available at Rs 61,999 on the platform, will be getting a large discount during the Big Saving Days Sale. More details about the offer will be known after the sale goes live.

Televisions

The Samsung Crystal 4K (55 inch) Ultra HD LED Smart Tizen TV for a discounted price of Rs 45,990. Flipkart Axis Bank card holders will receive a 5 percent cashback on this deal. The Mi X series Smart TV (43 inch) with Ultra HD LED will be available at the price of Rs 28,999.

Laptops

According to Flipkart, laptops and other electronic gadgets will be available at a discount of up to 80 percent. The Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can also get extra cashback on purchasing laptops. Buyers can purchase the Lenovo Ryzen 3 Hexa Core for Rs 33,990 and can get a 5 percent cashback for this deal with the Flipkart Axis Bank card. Similarly, a 5 percent cashback will be available on the purchase of the Realme Intel Evo core i5 11th generation laptop.

Additionally, Flipkart hinted at the inclusion of ‘curtain raiser deals,’ which will be made public starting from May 1.