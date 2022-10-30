Enable Parental Supervision on Instagram by following these simple steps

Instagram owned by Meta is a widely used social networking service and is used by adults as well as teens. The massive amount of popularity that Meta enjoys these days as it is quite open to various kind of content. Given the variety of content available on Instagram, users should be extra cautious if they are parents or guardians of teens. Parental control is always necessary in order to restrict the use of Instagram for kids.

Out of the various features available on Instagram, the parental supervision feature will serve the purpose of protecting your child against online attacks. Follow the steps mentioned below to setup parental supervision.

Steps to Set up Parental Supervision

Step 1: Open Instagram on your Android/ Apple smartphone

Step 2: Click on the profile picture on the bottom right corner

Step 3: Spot the Hamburger icon on the upper right corner and then click it

Step 4: Click on the Supervision button

Step 5: Create Invitation by a click

Step 6: Send an invitation link to your kid through a third party app (preferably WhatsApp)

Step 7: Ask your kid to open the link

Step 8: You are ready to supervise the account of your kid

It is important to note that the kids using Instagram must be between the ages of 13 and 17.