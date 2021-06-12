China’s Zhurong rover sends 1st selfie, ‘touring’ group photos from Mars

By IANS
China Mars rover
China's Mars rover sends 1st selfie

Beijing: China has revealed new images from its picturerover on Mars, including a beautiful selfie of the rover next to its landing platform.

The first batch of scientific images of the rover, the panoramic view of the landing site, the topography of Mars were released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday, calling it “tour group photos”.

Zhurong joined NASA’s Perseverance on Mars, making China the second country to land and operate a rover on the Red Planet.

The picture of the “touring group photo” shows the rover travelling about 10 metres south of the landing platform, releasing the separate camera installed at the bottom of the vehicle, and then retreating to the vicinity of the landing platform.

Related News

OPPO Launches Special Edition Of Find X3 Pro Called…

China Mars Rover Zhurong Lands Successfully In Mars

“The separate camera took pictures of the movement of the rover and the photo of the rover and the landing platform. The image is transmitted to the rover through wireless signals, and then relayed back to the ground by the rover through the orbiter,” CNSA said in a statement.

China landed a probe on a planet other than Earth for the first time on May 15.

The Zhurong robot is due to study the planet’s surface rocks and atmosphere. It will also look for signs of life, including any subsurface water or ice.

The six-wheeled solar-powered Zhurong rover, resembles a blue butterfly and has a mass of 240 kg. It also has an expected lifespan of at least 90 Martian days (about three months on Earth).

Barely a week after its arrival, Zurong also sent back first footage from Mars — two photos and two videos .

You might also like
World

COVID-19 crisis: G7 leaders to unveil anti-pandemic action plan

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 175mn, 3.78n mn Deaths

Technology

Most affordable 48MP dual-rear camera smartphone TECNO ‘SPARK 7T’…

World

638 suspects arrested in Myanmar for committing terror acts, illegal arms’…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.