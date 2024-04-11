Apple issues warning to India, 91 other countries over potential spyware attack

In a recent update, Apple has issued a warning to users in India and 91 other countries. This warning comes over a potential “mercenary spyware” attack. As per the information received from multiple media reports, Apple has warned its users in the country of the threat of being attacked by the spyware.

Reportedly, the potential ‘mercenary spyware’ is attempting to get access to iPhones by unethical means.

In an officially issued threat notification, Apple mentioned that spyware attacks like Pegasus are “Exceptionally rare” and “more sophisticated.” It mentioned that mercenary spywares target specific individuals, unlike other common malwares.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

“Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it is never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning; please take it seriously,” Apple said in the official threat notification.

The India support page by Apple has been updated with new tips for the users of Apple for improved security.

Over the time, Apple has maintained its policy of keeping details about attackers a secret. This is in order to prevent them from changing their methods of attack. Since 2021, the company has reportedly sent such threat notifications to people across 150 countries.