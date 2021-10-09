Apple iPhone 11 128GB receives massive discount on Amazon; Price down to Rs 30,349

Amazon and Flipkart are offering attractive discounts and deals on some of the best-selling products during the ongoing festive sales. The most selling product should be smartphones.

If you are waiting to buy a iPhone 11 during this festive sale then now would be good time to get it as the prices of the iPhone 11 is available with huge price cuts on Amazon.

Amazon is offering the iPhone 11 64GB variant at price of Rs 39,999 while the 128GB variant is available with a discounted price of Rs 44,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale. You can further sweeten the deal by adding an exchange offer as well as a bank offer.

Buyer who want to exchange an old working smartphone can get an exchange value of up to Rs 13,650 which further cuts the price of the iPhone further down to Rs 26,349 for the 64GB variant and the price of the 128GB variant drops to Rs 31,349.

In addition HDFC bank card holders can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Amazon. With the instant discount, the iPhone 11 becomes more cheaper and its price for the 128GB variant becomes as low as Rs 30,349 whereas the cost of 64GB variant cuts down to Rs 25,349.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is also offering various great deals and discounts fo Apple iPhones. The iPhone 12 has been selling with price-cuts on Flipkart. The iPhone 12 128GB variant is available for purchase with a discounted price of Rs 57,999 on the e-commerce site. Furthermore, you can also get an exchange offer on the device. On the other hand, the price of 64GB variant of the device is down to Rs 52,999 and Flipkart is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 15,600 with the device to interested cutomers.