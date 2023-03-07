Acer Swift Go 14 notebook launched in India, prices start at Rs 62,990

Acer has launched a new laptop in the form of Acer Swift Go 14 in India. The laptop gets an initial price tag of Rs 62,990 in India. The key specs of the laptop include AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, up to 2TB storage and an upgraded cooling system.

Specifications

The Acer Swift Go 14 notebook is powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and is paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop can support storage up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. An important specification that is offered in the laptop is the presence of a dual D6 copper heat pipes, upgraded TwinAir dual fan system and an air-inlet keyboard to maintain regular temperature.

In terms of display, the notebook offers 14-inch Full HD IPS display. The screen-to-body ratio of the laptop is 86-percent. There is also a presence of AI noise reduction along with Acer purified voice.

Connectivity options on the notebook include Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-C and USB- Type-A. Acer claims that a 30 minute charge can deliver up to 4 hours of battery backup. The laptop weighs 1.25kg and measures 15.9mm in thickness.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 notebook gets an initial price tag of Rs 62,990 in India. It is available for purchase on Acer online and offline stores, Croma as well as on Amazon.