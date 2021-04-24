A Relief From Summer: Sony Reon Pocket 2 Wearable AC Launched, Check Price Here

Sony Reon Pocket 2
The wrath of Summer season has already begun in India and people must think twice before stepping out of home. However, if you carry a wearable AC, you might not worry about the temperature outside.

Sony has recently launched its wearable AC ‘Reon Rocket 2’at JPY 14,850 (approximately Rs 10,500). The Reon Rocket 2 is the successor of Reon Pocket which was introduced in 2019.

The Reon Rocket 2 provides heating and cooling effect to the user and can be controlled through a smartphone app. According to the claims by Sony the device is twice as effective as other portable ACs available in the market.

Additionally, the Sony Reon Pocket 2 is sweat-proof and drip-proof  which makes it possible to use it during light exercise. Sony also said that they will be providing licenses for Reon Pocket compatible wear and accessories.

