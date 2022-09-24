Zilla Parishad Member commits suicide over family fued in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a very unfortunate incident, a Zilla Parishad member has allegedly committed suicide by hanging self over family fued at Laxmi Bihar area of Sisupalgarh in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Sahoo,Zilla Parishad member of Zone no. 11 of Gop in Puri district.

Some onlookers spotted the body and informed the police regarding the incident. On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body. The police officials also sent the body for post mortem.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said the police.

Besides, he has also shared a social media post before his death. He posted, “My phone has two videos through which you can able to know the truth.”

Noteworthy, fifteen days earlier he had tried to commit suicide. Family members had rescued him and had admitted him to the hospital for treatment.