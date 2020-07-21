Bhubaneswar: In a gruesome crime, a youth was stabbed by two unknown miscreants in broad daylight over past rivalry near Bapuji Nagar overbridge in the capital city today.

The victim has been identified as P. Narsingha. The daylight crime has sent shock waves in the area.

As per reports, the youth was chased and attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified miscreants. Traffic flowed normally on this busy road, a lot of spectators watched but not a soul stops to save the youth.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued the youth and sent him to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

The accused fled from the incident site and Police have launched a manhunt for the accused who are yet to be identified.