Balasore: In a bone-chilling incident, a youth slit the throat of a minor girl, leaving her battling for life, after his failed one-sided love affair. The heinous incident has been reported from Balasore district of Odisha.

The girl was rescued in a critical condition lying in a pool of blood was rescued from the Sale Tax colony area and rushed to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital.

According to sources, the accused youth from Nua Bazaar of Balasore town had been in a one-sided love with the minor. He had on several occasions tried to win over the love of the girl but in vain. When the girl did not reciprocate his feelings, the jilted lover slit the throat of the girl while she was returning from tuition.

A case has been registered in this connection with Khunta police by the girl’s father. The girl has sustained serious injuries on her neck and hand. The condition of the girl remained critical during the filing of this report.