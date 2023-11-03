Range Rover accident in Bhubaneswar, woman succumbs

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, the young woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Bhubaneswar involving a Range Rover has succumbed to her injuries on Friday, said reports.

It is worth mentioning that the woman has been identified asLopamudra Sahu. She died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

The treating doctor declared her dead on Friday morning said reports. An accident took place at Bhubaneswar’s Power House road on the October 31.

Two bike riders were hit by an expensive Range Rover car, said reliable reports. After the accident, the woman was taken to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. But as her condition deteriorated she had to be shifted to Cuttack.

The young woman was later transferred to a private hospital in Cuttack. The doctor declared her brain dead due to severe head injuries. The young woman was being treated in the ICU, said reports.

According to the information available, a retired army jawan and a young woman were seriously injured in the accident in Bhubaneswar. The Jawan was undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar and young woman in Cuttack.

The vehicle was registered in the name of a private company. The director of the private company concerned was Vishal Das. Vishal Das is the son of former minister Naba Kishore Das. However only the driver was arrested after the accident.