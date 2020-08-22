youth killed in Jajpur road accident

Youth killed in road accident in Jajpur of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: A youth was reportedly died in a road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday afternoon. The accident took place over the Bramhani bridge near Gokarneswar on the National Highway No.16.

The deceased has been identified as Bidyadhara Sahu, son of Paramananda Sahu of Kabatbandh area under Jenapur Police limits in the district.

As per reports, Bidyadhar was returning home on a scooty vehicle after finishing his works in the Jaraka bazar. When he was crossing Bramhani bridge a speeding vehicle dashed him and drove away from the spot.

As a result of the accident, Bidyadhar was killed on the spot. After getting a tip off Dharmasala Police reached the spot, seized the body and sent to Dharmasala CHC.

A case has been lodged in this connection and further investigation is underway.

