Gajapati: In an unfortunate incident, a young man died in a road accident in Rayagada block of Gajapati district in Odisha. The incident took place between Jirang and Lanjipada today.

The deceased has been identified as 21-years-old Satyaranjan Mohanty of Sobara Nuagaon near Garbandha.

According to reports, Satyaranjan went to S. Karada village under Rayagada block to meet his friend. While he was coming back after meeting his friend, he met with the accident, which is believed to have been caused due to dense fog.

On being informed, the Rayagada police reached the accident spot and seized the body. Later, they sent the mortal remains of Satyaranjan to Paralakhemundi District Headquarter Hospital for autopsy.

The cops also said to have started an investigation into the matter and informed the family members of the deceased youth, said sources.