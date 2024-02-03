Youth killed, 2 others critical as bike hits bicycle in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Bangiriposi: In a tragic incident a youth was killed while two others sustained critical injury after a bike hit a bicycle in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place at the Puani Chowk on the National Highway 49 in Bangiriposi area.

The deceased has been identified as Sukadev Singh from Rugudisahi village under Jharpokharia Police Station limits in Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, a speeding bike hit the bicycle at the chhaka of Puani village on the NH 49 in Bagiriposhi area today. As a result the cyclist sustained critical injury. Also, the bike rider and pillion rider became critical in the incident.

After getting information, Jharpokharia Police rushed to the spot and sent the three injured persons to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sirsa for treatment. However, the cyclist succumbed to the injury while under treatment at the hospital.

In another accident today two bikes collided head-on in Kandhamal district. In this accident a youth sustained critical injury. The fire fighters rescued him and sent to the District Headquarter hospital. The accident took place at the College bridge in Phulbani.