Youth Found Hanging In Cashew Forest At Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: The body of a youth was found hanging in the cashew forest of Jaleswarpur village under Dharmasala police station in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Jagan Malik son of Bharat Malik belonging to Badabarisahi village of Patapura panchayat of Dharmasala police station in Jajpur district.

As per reports, Jagan was staying in the house of a relative for tution in Jaleswarpur village for the past few days.

According to sources, locals spotted the hanging body of Jagan on a tree in the cashew forest of the area in the early morning. The villagers rescued the body and informed the police about the incident.

After getting the information, the Dharmasala police arrived on the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

However, the family members of the deceased suspect a possibility of murder in this case.  Investigation in this case is underway and further details is awaited.

