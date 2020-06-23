Sambalpur: A 35-year-old youth died after getting electrocuted and falling from an electric pole while trying to fix power supply in Tangarmunda village of Sambalpur district on Monday.

According to reports, one Manoranjan Sethi along with three other youths of the village had gone to fix power supply which was interrupted due to some unknown reason at 6 pm yesterday.

Unfortunately, Manoranjan got electric shock and fell off the electric pole. However, he could not be carried to the hospital immediately due to certain inconvenience.

Later, he was taken to Bamra hospital where he was declared dead by the doctor who attended him.

Meanwhile, Govindpur police lodged a case and started an investigation into the incident.

The family members are now under severe mental agony after losing Manoranjan, who was the only earning member of the family. The villagers have requested the State government to provide compensation to the family of the deceased youth.