Youth electrocuted to death in Bhadrak

Representational Image

Bhadrak: A youth has been electrocuted to death Machhuaghaibada village in Rajgharpokhari panchayat of Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Sarat Kumar Behera of the same village. He was working as a mason in the village.

Reportedly, Sarat was working at one Chagul Behera’s house on Monday afternoon. He was carrying an iron rod on his shoulder when he was got electrocuted by an 11 kv power line.

Thereafter, Sarat fell unconscious on the spot. The locals rushed him to the Basudevpur hospital. However, the doctors pronounces him brought dead.

