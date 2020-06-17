Youth brutally attacked for opposing drug peddling in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth was brutally attacked by a group of alleged drug peddlers near Nila Pani Tanki slum in Unit VIII area here in Odisha on Wednesday evening.

The youth, identified as Hemanta Behera of the same locality, suffered severe injuries on his head and hands. He was immediately rushed to the Capital hospital here. His condition was stated to be critical, sources said.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a group of drug peddlers reached the slum area to sell brown sugar in the locality and Hemanta protested them and threatened to complain to the police about the illegal trade.

Irate over this, the drug peddlers attacked Hemanta with sword and other sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

The incident triggered protests in the area accusing failure of law and order amid the COVID-19 lockdown in the city.

On being informed, police reached the crime scene and started an investigation into the matter.