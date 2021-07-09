Youth beaten to death for entering RSP premises in Odisha! Video goes viral

By WCE 3
Youth beaten to death for entering RSP premises in Odisha

Rourkela: In a gruesome incident, a youth was beaten to death by a security guard for allegedly entering the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) premises in an inebriated condition. The youth has been identified as Sachin Gopa of Dehuri Basti.

Gopa had reportedly entered the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in an inebriated condition. Some security guards of L&T thrashed Gopa black and blue in presence of CISF personnel causing his death on the spot.

The matter came to light only when a video of the incident went viral.

Tangiripalli police also have initiated an investigation into the matter based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased youth.

