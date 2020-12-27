Youth Arrested For Physical Relationship With Girl On The Pretext Of Marriage In Odisha

Youth Arrested For Physical Relationship With Girl On The Pretext Of Marriage In Odisha

Bhadrak: A youth from Bhadrak district of Odisha has been arrested for allegedly maintaining physical relationship with a girl on the pretext of marriage. The accused has been identified as Sidharth Nayak, a resident of Badak village under Dhusuri police limits of the district.

According to reports, Sidharth who is the son of Minati Nayak, a government teacher, and Kalinka Nayak, a government employee, was in a relationship with a girl for the last one and half years. He had promised to marry her while they were in relationship.

However, on December 21, Sidharth took her to his house and kept physical relationship assuring her of court marriage. But the mother of Sidharth rejected the proposal on the following day, thrashed the girl, and ousted her from the house.

Betrayed by her lover and his family, the girl filed a complaint in Dhusuri Police Station. Acting on the complaint, cops arrested Sidharth.

In the meanwhile, the girl along with her family and fellow villagers staged a protest in front of Sidharth’s residence demanding Minati’s arrest. The protestors also sought justice for the victim.