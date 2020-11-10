Government has not made any changes in interest rates in the third quarter (October-December) on Public Provident Fund (PPF). The interest rate currently remains at 7.9 percent. Let us tell you that PPF is a good and better option for long investment.

The PPF scheme is run by the government. Therefore, investing in it is considered safe. In this scheme you also get the benefit of tax exemption. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, you get the benefit of tax exemption on contributions up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a year. Apart from this, income from maturity and interest is also tax free. We are going to tell you 4 important things related to PPF accounts that you need to know-

Who can open PPF account

Anyone living in India can open PPF account.

Any parent can open this account even in the name of their minor child.

Once the child turns 18, a form will have to be filled to change the status.

PPF accounts cannot be opened on joint account.

Maturity date

Any PPF account can be extended even after 15 years of maturity without any contribution. Explain that the PPF keeps paying interest till the account is closed. If the account holder wants to continue it even after 15 years, for this, filling the form ‘H’ will have to be submitted within one year from the date of maturity.

Calculation of interest

According to PPF rules, investors have to deposit their installments on or before the fifth date of every month because the interest in this account is calculated on the minimum balance between the fifth and last date. Therefore, to get maximum interest, the account holder should deposit his contribution or lump sum before the 5th of every month.

Premature withdrawal and loan

Withdrawal of 50 per cent can be done in PPF accounts from 7th financial year. Explain that even partial withdrawals in PPF accounts are tax free. 50 per cent withdrawal can be done even if the PPF accounts are extended beyond 15 years. At the same time, the loan can be taken after the end of one year from the end of the year in which the initial membership was engaged but before the end of the five years from the end of the year in which the initial membership was taken.

