You can get government job at DRDO without any exam; Apply without delay

You can get government job at DRDO without any exam; Apply without delay

Do you want to get a government job and that too without appearing for any exam? Well, there is golden opportunity for you to get a job at Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The DRDO has invited applications for many posts, candidates who are willing to apply for these posts, they should first download and read the notification through the official website or the following link. Let us know that these recruitments are going to be for the posts of Graduate Apprentice and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. Online applications have been sought on these posts.

Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are given below.

Post Details:

Name of the posts: Graduate Apprentice and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice

Number of posts: Total 15 posts

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: October 14, 2020

Date of Interview (walk-in-interview): November 13, 2020

Educational Qualifications:

For Graduate Apprentice – BE in Mechanical Engineering or BTech in Food Science / BSc / Food Tech or BTech in Food Processing.

Technician Apprentice – Diploma in Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Hotel Management / Catering Technology / Refrigeration / Plastic Technology / Food & Nutrition / Instrumentation / Baking Technology / Food Processing.

Age Limit: The age limit of the candidates to apply for these posts has been fixed as per the rules of Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

How to apply: First of all, the candidates should go to the official website of Defense Research and Development Organization (https://www.drdo.gov.in/careers) or download and read the notification. After that download and fill the given application form.

Selection Process:

Selection of candidates for these posts will be done through interview.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.