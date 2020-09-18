You can get a loan of 50 lakhs if you have 3 thousand in your account, check details

You can get a loan of 50 lakhs if you have 3 thousand in your account, check details

The ICICI Home Finance has launched a new loan scheme ‘Apna Ghar Dreamz’ for skilled workers working in the unorganized sector in Delhi. Under this, a home loan from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh can be taken. The company said in a statement on Wednesday that the plan included carpenters, electricians, tailors, painters, welding workers, tap fixers (plumbers), vehicle mills, manufacturing machine drivers, RO fixers in the city, for small and medium businesses and grocery shoppers.

ICICI Home Finance said that the loan scheme is for those working in the unorganized sector who want to buy their home but do not have the documents which are usually demanded by banks and financial institutions for lending. Under this scheme, customers can take a loan for 20 years. In the form of documents, they will only have to provide PAN (Permanent Account Number), Aadhaar and six-month bank account details. For loans up to five lakh rupees, minimum of Rs 1,500 while for loans above Rs 5 lakh, minimum of Rs 3,000 should be in the account.

Can also take advantage of PMAY

Anirudh Kamani, managing director and CEO of ICICI Home Finance Company, said, “Our aim at ICICI Home Finance is to offer loans to hard working professionals and local small businesses in the unorganized sector to fulfill their dream of buying their own home.”

The company said that customers can also take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). It is a credit linked subsidy scheme for low income group/economically weaker sections (EWS / LIG) and middle income group (MIG-1 and 2). Under this scheme, the borrower can get a maximum subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh.

(The Hindi version of this story was published by officenewz.com)