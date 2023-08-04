Yet another woman killed for dowry in Odisha

Ganjam: A newly married woman has been allegedly killed for dowry in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident has come to the fore from Satuli village under the Santoshpur panchayat of the district.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Jyoti Barik of Satuli village got married to Pintu Pradhan on April 6. Reportedly, after five days of marriage, Jyoti’s in-laws started assaulting her for dowry after Pintu went out of state for work. Being unable to tolerate the assault, Jyoti left her in-laws’ house and went to her parent’s place. Later, her in-laws tried to assure her to not do the same in the future and took her to their house.

Jyoti returned to her in-laws’ house on August 1. However, on Thursday afternoon, the deceased’s father-in-law informed Jyoti’s father about her sudden demise at MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. Following the incident, the deceased’s parents alleged that Jyoti has been murdered for dowry.

On being informed, police also reached the MKCG Hospital, seized the body, and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.