Yet Another Covid-19 Positive In Mayurbhanj, Tally Rises To 206 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Yet another coronavirus positive case has been detected in Mayurbhanj. This new case has taken the tally of the district up to four.

Earlier today, the district had been declared as an orange zone by the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) as three cases had been detected.

It is note worthy that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the State has risen up to 206.

The details such as age, travel history and contact details of the new case from Mayurbhanj are awaited.