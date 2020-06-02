Yellow warning issued to 19 districts of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The regional meteorological centre here on Tuesday issued weather forecast/ warnings for Odisha for the coming 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of interior  Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

The weather department has issued Yellow warning to 19 districts of the state.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack.

