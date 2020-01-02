Workshop on 'Risk Management

Workshop on ‘Risk Management & Prevention of Antibiotics’ held in KIIT

By Himanshu Guru

Bhubaneswar: A workshop on ‘Risk Management and Prevention of Antibiotics’ was held in the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) premises in the capital city on Thursday.

The sole objective of the workshop was to create awareness on the negative effect of use of a certain type of drugs. With time, the use of antibiotics has considerably increased. However, it is worthy to mention here that use of antibiotics has many side effects on the body. In the workshop awareness was created on the minimum use of antibiotics.

In this workshop, Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty, Vice Chancellor, KIIT Deemed to be University, Dr. Sushil Kumar Kar, Director of Nursing, Government of Odisha and many senior doctors of the Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) were present.

