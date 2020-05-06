Road accident
Representational image

Woman killed, husband critical as tipper hits bike in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur :  A woman was killed and her husband was critically injured after a stone laden tipper truck hit their bike head-on near Ukiapali village under Kosagumda police limits in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Disha Bhatra of Ukiapali. Her husband, Mahadev Bhatra, was critical and fighting for his life at Kosagumda Hospital, when the news was filed.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 12 noon when the couple were on their way to home. Mahadev reportedly lost control of the bike and collided with the tipper head-on. His wife, Disha reportedly died on the spot.

Tipper driver fled from the spot soon after the incident.

On being informed, Kosagumda polilce reached the spot and seized the body. The police rushed Mahadev to the hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered at Kosagumda police station and further investigation is on, police said.

