Cuttack: A gruesome incident of violence against women has come to light in Choudwar area of Cuttack district in Odisha, a 29-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped for five days.

According to reports, the 29-year-old woman, a resident of Kantol area under Athagarh NAC was kidnapped by a youth Sanjay Barik (44) at night on July 18 while she was going outside the house to use the washroom.

She blacked out and found herself in a locked room next morning as she gained consciousness. Police source said that the victim’s mother lodged a missing complaint at the Athagarh Police Station.

After proper investigation and tracking the mobile phone, the police came to know her whereabouts. Choudwar and Athagarh police raided a house in Agrahat area and rescued the woman.

The accused youth, was also present inside the room and was caught during the raid. A case has been lodged and the accused has been detained, police said.

Both the woman and Barik have been sent for medical examination.