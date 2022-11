Bhubaneswar: A young woman was found hanging in her hostel room under Khandagiri police station in the capital city on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dipti Pani, a resident of Tiripadagarh in Puri district and was working with a private company in Bhubaneswar.

A suicide note was found near the body and has been recovered by the police from her hostel room.

A further investigation by the police is underway.