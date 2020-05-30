Keonjhar: In a tragic incident a woman got killed after falling from the trolley of a running tractor in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday. Fortunately, her four year old son, who was also travelling with her narrowly escaped. The incident took place in Singpur village under Nayakote Police limits in Banspal block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Pansuri Dhanwar (25), wife of Sekan Dhanwar of Kushakala village.

As per reports, Pansuri was on the way to her father’s place Rateikhani along with her four year old son in a tractor. The two had set on the trolley of the vehicle.

When the tractor was plying over a bridge in the Singpur, it received heavy jerk due to bad road condition. Because of the effect of the jerk the two victims were thrown out of the vehicle.

While the woman came under the rear wheel of the tractor the four- year-old was narrowly escaped. He sustained minor injury. The woman died on the spot. The driver reportedly fled from the scene.

Locals witnessed a heart-wrenching scene as the innocent kid was trying to awake his mother, who was unfortunately died by then. Someone caged the scene in his mobile and the video went viral.

Knowing about the accident Nayakote Police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. Police also seized the tractor. Tension gripped in the area following the accident. The villagers have demanded compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased.