Woman critical as nephew shoots her in Bolangir of Odisha

Sonepur: In a shocking incident, a woman has been injured after being shot at by her nephew in Sonepur district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Tarabha Rathapada area of Sonepur.

According to reports, the woman and her nephew were involved in a family altercation when the nephew took the extreme step of shooting her.

The family members with the help of the neighbours immediately rushed the woman to Bhima Bhoi hospital in Balangir district of Odisha.

The identity of the woman and her nephew is yet to be ascertained said reliable reports. It is noteworthy that the exact reason for the shooting is yet to be verified.

Further details awaited in this matter.