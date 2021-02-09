With Two Initiatives Odisha Is The Only State From India In Top 15 Urban Initiatives Shortlisted For Global Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is the only state from India with two initiatives in the top 15 and one initiative in the next top 30 deserving interventions for Global Award.

Odisha Government’s two innovative urban initiatives namely – Urban Wage Employment Initiative (UWEI) implemented in all 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) in Berhampur – have been shortlisted in the top 15 at the prestigious 2020 Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovations exemplary models of innovative policies and practices.

Furthermore, Odisha Government’s other innovative and people-centric urban mission ‘Drink from Tap Mission’ in Puri has also been selected in the top 30 list of deserving interventions.

While the UWEI was shortlisted for reducing vulnerabilities and enhancing resilience of the urban population in the State, the initiative in Berhampur was chosen for promoting sustainable environment conservation and women empowerment through Faecal Sludge and Septage Management in the City.

Panchayat Raj, Law, Housing & Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena has congratulated the Department and Officers concerned for their persistent hard work and dedication in setting bench marks in Urban Development and being an example the others to emulate.

The 2020 Guangzhou Award aimed at recognizing innovation in improving social, economic, and environmental sustainability in cities and regions across the world had received 273 initiatives submitted from 175 cities and from 60 countries.

The award is co-sponsored by the City of Guangzhou and reputed global networks of cities and local, regional, and metropolitan governments, namely United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) and the World Association of the Major Metropolises (Metropolis).

The Award is also supported by renowned global networks committed to sustainable development and addressing climate change namely, ICLEI and C40.

Apart from Odisha, the other shortlisted cities of the 5th Guangzhou Award are:

City of Unley, Australia; Wien, Austria; São José dos Pinhais, Brazil; Chongqing Municipality, China; Capital Region of Denmark, Denmark; Quito, Ecuador; Bandung City Government, Indonesia; Union of Municipalities, Lebanon; Municipality Of Antananarivo (Commune Urbaine d’Antananarivo), Madagascar; Breda, Netherlands; Departmental Council of Saint Louis, Senegal; City of Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa; Los Angeles, USA.

All 15 shortlisted cities will receive Medals and certificates and all the 45 interventions will be featured in the special publication to be brought out on the Innovative Interventions.