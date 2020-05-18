With 2 Positive Cases, Kandhamal Joins List Of COVID-19 Affected Districts In Odisha

With 2 Positive Cases, Kandhamal Joins List Of COVID-19 Affected Districts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Kandhamal district today joined the list of COVID-19 affected districts of the State with 2 positive cases.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, out of the 48 COVID19 cases detected in the State today, two cases belonged to Kandhamal district.

With Kandhamal joining the list, the number of COVID-19 affected districts rose to 23.

Here is the list

Ganjam (307),

Jajpur (137),

Balasore (119),

Bhadrak (74),

Khurda (60),

Kendrapara (30),

Puri (29),

Sundergarh (27),

Cuttack (23),

Angul (15),

Mayurbhanj (11),

Nayagarh (9),

Keonjhar (8),

Balangir (6),

Boudh (5),

Jagatsinghpur (5),

Deogarh (2),

Jharsuguda (2),

Kalahandi (2),

Dhenkanal (1),

Koraput (1)

Sambalpur (1).

Kandhamal (2)

Apart from Kandhamal, the district which reported positive cases today are Ganjam (15), Jajpur (16), Khurda (1), Cuttack (1), Kendrapara (3), Nayagarh (3), Boudh (1), Bolangir (2) and Puri (4).

Here is the details of COVID patients detected today.

03 cases in Kendrapara (All in quarantine centres, West Bengal returnees)

(All in quarantine centres, West Bengal returnees) 15 cases in Ganjam (14 in quarantine centres, all Surat returnees & 1 Bengaluru returnee)

(14 in quarantine centres, all Surat returnees & 1 Bengaluru returnee) 01 case in Khurda (In quarantine centre, Surat returnee)

(In quarantine centre, Surat returnee) 01 case in Cuttack (In quarantine centre, Maharashtra returnee)

(In quarantine centre, Maharashtra returnee) 01 case in Boudh (In quarantine centre, Surat returnee)

(In quarantine centre, Surat returnee) 02 cases in Bolangir (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)

(All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees) 03 cases in Nayagarh (All in quarantine centres, Ahmedabad returnees)

(All in quarantine centres, Ahmedabad returnees) 02 cases in Kandhamal (All in quarantine centres, Tamil Nadu returnees)

(All in quarantine centres, Tamil Nadu returnees) 04 cases in Puri (3 in quarantine centres. 2 Tamilnadu, 1 Andhra Pradesh returnees and 1 local contact)

(3 in quarantine centres. 2 Tamilnadu, 1 Andhra Pradesh returnees and 1 local contact) 16 cases in Jajpur (All in quarantine centres. 7 West Bengal, 1 Telangana, 4 Andhra Pradesh & 4 Ahmedabad returnees)

COVID 19 data till now

A total of 4,543 RT-PCR tests conducted in last 24 hours

Cumulative tests: 95766

Total positive cases: 876

Active cases: 652

Recovered: 220

Deaths: 4