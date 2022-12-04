Winter chill returns in Odisha: Night temperature to drop by 2-4 degrees

Bhubaneswar: Winter chill has once again returned in Odisha after two days hiatus. Various places in the state experienced the winter chill at night yesterday and today morning.

The night temperature will drop further by 2-4 degrees in the coming 2-4 days. This will result in a rise in the cold in the state. Dense fog has also been seen in different places of the state along with the drop in temperature. The dense fog has caused an obstruction of vehicular movement.

The night temperature in many places of the state is above 10 Degrees Celsius. Koraput has remained the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 11.5 Degrees Celsius and Keojhar has recorded a temperature of 13.8 Degrees Celsius. The state is going to experience the winter chill till December 7.