Wild bear visits temple in Odisha’s Nabarangpur: Video goes viral

Nabarangpur: An unusual but interesting scene has lately been witnessed at a temple in this district of Odisha. A wild bear has been visiting the Lord Jagannath temple in Anchalaguma village in Tentulikhunti block almost regularly. The video of the beer visiting the temple has gone viral.

As per reports, a wild bear has been visiting the Lord Jagannath temple almost every day at about 11 pm to 12 pm in the night. It visited the temple yesterday and tried to break the door when the video was shot. However, it was proved a failed attempt and hence it tried to jump off the surrounding wall. Later, it also went to the Radhakrishna temple.

We can see in the video that the bear is trying to break the door of Lord Jagannath temple but in vain.

Locals have said that with the smell of the fruits and food items made of ghee, which are offered to the God at the temple, the bear is getting attracted and trying to get into the temple to eat the offerings.