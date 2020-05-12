“Why only 21 days? Will remain in quarantine centre for more days if get this kind of food”

Berhampur: “Why only 21 days? We will remain in quarantine centre for 30 days or even more if we get this kind of food,” said a group of inmates lodged in a quarantine centre in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

In a video clip which has gone viral now on different social media platforms, a group of inmates, who are lodged in a Primary School under Purusottampur block, are seen highly appreciating the State government by showing the quality of food they are provided with.

“If we get this kind of good quality of food (showing chicken and dal) we will remain here more days than what is set by the government,” said a man.

It is worthwhile to mention here that alleging lack of basic facilities and poor quality of food provided at different quarantine centres, some inmates of a quarantine centre in the district had ran away from the centre. Later, the State government took decided to spend Rs 120 per head each day to provide better quality of food and other facilities.