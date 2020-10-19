UGVCL recruitment for 56 posts
Huge Vacancies Of 891 Government Posts Available, Check Details Before Applying

By KalingaTV Bureau

Government job seekers have another opportunity to get a job now. The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released vacancy for 891 Tutor/Demonstrator posts in West Bengal Medical Education Service Cadre under Department of Health and Family Welfare.

In order to apply for these posts, it is mandatory to have MBBS, MD / MS degree. The interested and eligible people can apply online on or before November 10, 2020.

Important date

Starting date for online application: November 3, 2020.

Last date for online application: November 10, 2020 before 8 am

Vacancy Details:

WBHRB Tutor Recruitment 2020

 Age range

The maximum age of the candidates to apply for this post should be 45 years.

Application fee

For applying for these posts, the general class and OBC class candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. While SC / ST candidates do not have to pay any kind of application fee.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for online application on these posts.

For more information, you can see the official notifications by clicking here.

You can click here to visit the website.

