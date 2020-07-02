Nabarangpur/Phulbani: In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases reported from Nabarangpur and Kandhamal, the district administrations have declared weekend shutdown for the month of July.

After directives passed by the State government and discussion with the district committee, local MP and MLA have decided for shutdown in the district on Saturday and Sunday till July 31, informed Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra.

All business and shops will remain open from 7 am to 2 pm on other days of the week apart from Saturdays and Sundays.

Congregation of more than seven people at one place will not be allowed and if they are found to have gathered more than seven, then action will be taken as per law, clarified the Collector.

He also added that fine will be imposed and action will be taken if there is any violation of social distancing and wearing of masks.

The night curfew shall remain in force in the district from 9 pm to 5 am and any person or vehicle moving out without permission during curfew hours, action will be taken against them as per law.

Kandhamal collector Brunda D also informed that the weekend shutdown noms will be followed strictly and stringent action would be taken against the violators.

The COVID positive case in Nabarangpur district now stands at 42 including 29 active and 12 recovery cases.

Likewise, in Kandhamal the positive number has climbed to 178 with 3 active and 175 recovery cases.