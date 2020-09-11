Weather Alert! Heavy Rain Predicted For These Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in 21 districts of Odisha.

The latest weather bulletin issued a yellow warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurdha, Puri, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

Heavy rains are expected in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Keonjhar districts on September 12 (Saturday) due to low pressure, said the weatherman.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Kalahandi districts on September 13 (Sunday).