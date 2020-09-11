rain in odisha
Representational image

Weather Alert! Heavy Rain Predicted For These Districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in 21 districts of Odisha.

The latest weather bulletin issued a yellow warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurdha, Puri, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

Related News

A Man From Odisha Creates Art In Bamboo, Read On

Ganja Worth 11 lakh Seized From Shop On Bhubaneswar…

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Phone Conversation Of OTV…

Skill Test For Driving License To Start From Sep 18 In…

Heavy rains are expected in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Keonjhar districts on September 12 (Saturday) due to low pressure, said the weatherman.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Kalahandi districts on September 13 (Sunday).

You might also like
State

A Man From Odisha Creates Art In Bamboo, Read On

State

Ganja Worth 11 lakh Seized From Shop On Bhubaneswar Outskirts, One Held

State

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Phone Conversation Of OTV MD And Victim’s…

State

Death Toll In Odisha Crosses 600 Mark, 4 Succumb In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7