Watch: RPF staff’s prompt action saves man from being mowed down by moving train

Cuttack: The prompt action of the RPF staff of Cuttack saved a man from being mowed down by a moving train.

According to the information provided by the RPF-Cuttack, one Arup Kundu tried to board the Puri -Patna Express (No.08439) that arrived at Platform No 1 of Cuttack station at 4.55 PM on August 27, 2022. He was trying to board in Coach No. AB-1. However, he slipped and fell between the platform and the train.

Kundu was about fall under the moving train but RPF Staff of CTC namely P.K. Das and S.R. Samanta, who were doing their duty, pulled him and saved his life with the help of other passengers.

Video of the entire incident has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the railway station.

People have started to shower praises upon the RPF Staff for their prompt action in saving the valuable life of the passenger.