Watch: BSNL engineer gets ‘nude video call’ on WhatsApp from young woman, loses Rs 25 lakh

Bhubaneswar: An engineer working at the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office in Bhubaneswar reportedly lost Rs 25 lakh from his bank account allegedly after getting a ‘nude video call’ on WhatsApp.

According to the victim, he received a text message on his WhatsApp. Sometime later, he got a video call and when answered it he found the caller nude. Not knowing what has to be done, he disconnected the video call. However, the caller started to blackmail him by morphing the screenshot taken during the video call.

Impersonating herself as a CBI officer, the fraudster started asking for money. Following this and fearing humiliation in the society, the victim paid Rs 25 lakh to the scamster in three installments.

Later, the victim filed a complaint at cyber police in Bhubaneswar. Based on this, the cyber police have started an investigation into the matter.