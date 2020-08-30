Mobile work to withdraw PF money will be done in just 2 minutes from home!

Want to withdraw money from PF? Mobile work will be done in just 2 minutes from home!

During the ongoing Corona crisis, people felt a great need of money due to which one of the most searched questions on the internet is how to withdraw money from PF (how to withdraw PF money?).

If you also have any confusion about withdrawing provident fund (PF) money, then remove it now. Because to withdraw money from PF, neither do you need to go anywhere, nor do you have to need anyone’s help. You can do this work from your mobile in just 2 minutes.

Although there are two ways to withdraw PF money, here we are going to tell you how you can do this through the UMANG app.

First of all, you have to download the UMANG app on your mobile. All EPFO ​​(Employees’ Provident Fund Organization) members can use this app. Search EPFO ​​when you open the app There will be an option of ‘Employee Centric’ Then click on the option for Raise Claim After this you enter your EPF UAN number, if you do not know then ask for UAN number from your company On entering the UAN number, an OTP will come on your registered mobile number, enter it After that select withdrawal type and enter the amount and then submit You will get a Claim Reference Number (CRN), you have to keep it With the help of CRN, you can check the status of your claim. Money from your PF account will come to your bank account in 10 working days

Attention before withdrawing money of PF: To withdraw money from PF, your KYC should be completed, if not, then complete it first. Link UAN number to Aadhaar, UMANG app should link to Aadhaar. Keep in mind that the UMANG app is used for many other services such as for income tax filing, gas cylinder booking, passport service, PM Awas Yojana and PAN card etc.