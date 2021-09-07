Viral video: This 9-year-old boy praising Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will surprise you; Watch

Bhubaneswar: Video of a nine-year-old boy praising Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has gone viral on different social media platforms.

The boy, who has been identified as Angad, son of Dr. Narendra Singh Choudhary, has now become a centre of attraction and topic of discussion in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh for his speech and wit.

According to reports, Angad joined the Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat, which hosted a large turnout of protesting farmers from across the country.

When newsmen asked Angad about the protest, his intention and his aim of life he began speaking like a seasoned farmer leader on agricultural laws, MSP and etc.

“Farmers are annadatas (providers of food). The government should stand with them and listen to their demands, and resolve their crisis,” said Angad.

When the reporter asked him if he going to become a farmer leader, the minor boy with full confidence said, “I want to become the Prime Minister of the country in the future and serve the farmers. When I become the Prime Minister, then the rule of farmers will run in the country. Farmers will get whatever they need.”

Angad also expressed his willingness to meet PM Narendra Modi and apprise him about the farmers’ plight and request him to abolish the farm law.

As soon as the abplive.com reporter asked Angad about his favourite politician, he said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are his favourite politicians.

Patnaik is a man of few words, yet his message conveyed through schemes like Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) is having an impact beyond the state touching varied age groups.

Watch the video here: