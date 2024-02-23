Villagers killed by Maoists in Odisha border, know why

In a shocking incident, two villagers killed by Maoists in Odisha border on suspect of being police informers, said reliable reports on Friday.

Reports say that, the Maoists killed two villagers on the suspicion of being a police informer. The Maoists have again asserted their position in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district.

The deceased have been identified as, Sodi Hunga and Madvi Nanda. After this incident, there is an atmosphere of fear in the local area. Combing operations have been intensified in local forests and areas.

Recently on February 18 in a case of Maoist violence, the ultras slit throat of a Chhatisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawan at Kutur Jungle of Bijapur district in Chattisgarh on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Tijau Ram, working at Darbha camp in CAF 4th Battalion.

Ram had gone to the haat for some shopping, where some naxals abducted him and killed him by slitting his throat, informed Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav.

An exchange of fire took place between the police and the Maoists in Odisha and Chhattisgarh in a forest on the border said reports on February 16, 2024. Reports say that, while the DRG and CRPF conducted a combing operation, the Maoists open fired from a large-scale Maoist camp in the Gambur forest.

The security forces retaliated. It has been reported that many top cadre Maoists escaped during the exchange of fire. Dantewada SP Saurabh Roy informed about this incident. It has been reported that the Maoists of the South West Maoist group are living in a camp in the forest.

Recently on February 9, there was an exchange of gunfire between CRPF jawans and Maoists in Nuapada district of Odisha, said reports. Following the incident, the Maoists escaped from the spot, said reports.

Gunfight between CRPF Jawans and Maoists during a combing operation in Berkot Ghat, Sunabeda Sanctuary in Nuapada District. Unable to confront the Jawans, the Maoists left the scene.