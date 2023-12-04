Vehicle with police sticker held in Odisha while transporting ganja

Mohana: A vehicle with police sticker was held in Odisha’s Gajapati district while transporting ganja, said reliable reports on Monday. The Mohana police got a reliable tip-off in this connection and intercepted the vehicle.

According to reports, the police vehicle while patrolling near Atharanala area in Mohana intercepted a vehicle with Jharkhand police stickers and questioned the driver.

The driver could not give a satisfactory reply to the Mohana police which led to suspicion and the ganja held in Odisha. The police decided to check the vehicle and found it to be loaded with ganja.

The vehicle contained two quintals of ganja, said police sources. Further it is worth mentioning that two people from Jharkhand have been detained by the police. They have been identified as Sunil Kumar Jadav and Arun Bharat. The police added that, the ganja was being transported from Mohana to Jharkhand.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.