V K Pandian reviews the progress of various projects in Nabarangpur district

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian visited Nabarangpur district on 17-18th March 2023, to make a field assessment of various development schemes and projects of the Government. He interacted with citizen groups to take feedback on the implementation of the government programs and suggestions to improve service delivery.

At Mandodongri under Nabarangpur Block, V K Pandian offered prayer in the temple and discussed with the local community and public representatives about the development of the temple and the surrounding area as the tourist destination.

Pandian asked the Collector to prepare a plan of action within 15 days in consultation with the local public representatives and the local community.

Later the 5Tsecreatry visited the SSD High School, Jatabal under Papadahandi Block. He expressed satisfaction over the available infrastructure of the High School. He interacted with the students and teachers.

Pandian visited Bidri shrine under Jharigam Block. He offered prayer in the temple and discussed with the Mission Shakti groups as well as temple committee members on the overall development of the shrine.

He suggested to develop the approach road and to construct a guard wall on the backside of the temple to avoid water logging within the premises of the temple.

Then, Secretary to CM (5T) visited the historical shrine of Podagada under Umerkote Block. He offered prayer to Baba Bhairabnath and visited the Museum. He stated that he will apprise the Chief Minister for overall development of this historical location of Nabarangpur district.

Later, Pandian proceeded to Indoor Stadium, Umerkote. He expressed satisfaction on the near completion of the indoor stadium within a short period. Many citizen groups and sports persons met and requested for support for various community projects.

5-T Secretary also visited RMC yard, Umerkote. He interacted with the Mission Shakti group members and Farmer Producer groups were present. He assured the support of the Government for their activities. He discussed with them regarding the Maize production and any problems they were facing. He assured that Maize development will be a focus area for the government.

Pandian visited Maa Pendrani Temple, Umerkote and offered prayer to the deity. He discussed with the temple committee members regarding the development of the facilities.

Later, he visited CHC Pujariguda. He appreciated the Medical Officer, doctors and staff for proper functioning of the centre. He asked them to work in the same spirit to provide best services to the patients.

He also interacted with patients and enquired about the facilities in the CHC.

After that, Secretary to CM (5T) visited the Bhaskel dam site and advised the officials to prepare the DPRs for repair and renovation of the dam and also tourism development nearby.

Pandian visited High School, Jamorunda which was developed under 5T project. He interacted with the students and staff. He inspired them to dream big and make the best of the facilities provided. Later, he visited the Aahar centre and appreciated the quality of the food prepared and the cleanliness of the centre.

He also visited Satighat under Jharigam Block. He also visited the Satighat Minor Irrigation site and interacted with the villagers present in large numbers at the location. Discussed about the proposed irrigation project with the CE & EE, Minor Irrigation and advised them to prepare plan and estimate & design for a Minor Irrigation Project. He assured that Chief Minister prioritises the irrigation projects and will positively consider their proposal.

Secretary to CM (5T) visited Malgam village under Chandahandi Block. He also visited the proposed Tel Minor Irrigation project site. Interacted with the villagers and assured them that it will be taken up on priority.